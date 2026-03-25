Ajith to Make a Documentary

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is passionate about racing and he survived major accidents on the racing tracks several times. During his breaks, the actor travels abroad for racing. The latest update is that Ajith is all set to float his own production house named ‘Ajith Kumar Racing’ and he will produce a documentary on his racing career and life. Tamil director AL Vijay will direct this documentary.

The talks are going on and Ajith himself will make an official announcement for the same. The videos of several horrific accidents on the racing track are available online and on social media. AL Vijay will make it into a documentary. Ajith is also occupied with a number of races and his next film has been delayed. He had plans to work with Good Bad Ugly fame Adhik Ravichandran for a film and the project got delayed. Ajith is also demanding big remuneration because of which a couple of producers backed out from the project.