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Home > Movie News

Ajith to Produce his Next Film

Published on April 9, 2026 by sankar

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Ajith to Produce his Next Film

Ajith

Tamil Superstar Ajith has been struggling to find a producer for his next film. His huge quote of remuneration made a couple of producers to take a back step. His next film which is tentatively titled #AK64 was planned to kick-start early this year but it was pushed. Finally, Ajith is stepping in to produce his next film as per the speculations from the Tamil media. Aadhik Ravichandran who directed Good Bad Ugly with Ajith will direct the film.

The shoot of the film starts in the first week of May. Another production house will fund for the project with Ajith shooting for the film for 15 days in a month. Ajith is also focused on racing and hence he will allocate 15 days for his film shoot and the rest 15 days, he will be focused on racing. Sreeleela has been finalized as the leading lady and Anirudh is on board to score the music and background score. More details will be announced officially very soon.

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