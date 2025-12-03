x
Akhanda 2 and the pan-Indian Expectations

Published on December 3, 2025 by nymisha

Akhanda 2 and the pan-Indian Expectations
Akhanda 2 and the pan-Indian Expectations

Akhanda 2 is releasing with paid premieres tomorrow night and the expectations are big. But the openings for the film are not great. The film needs a positive word of mouth to make big money and live up to the expectations. The film will also have a pan-Indian release but the makers did not focus much on promoting the film in other languages. The film’s performance in other languages will depend on the mouth talk. Akhanda was seen on OTT in North India but it has to be seen if this helps Akhanda 2 in driving the audience to the theatres.

The film’s advance sales in the USA are not so great. Akhanda 2 needs a huge boost. The film was granted permissions for ticket hike in AP and the GO will arrive in Telangana today. This is the fourth combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu and Akhanda 2 is the last biggie from Tollywood for 2025. Balakrishna plays Aghora in the film and the action episodes are the film’s biggest strength. Samyuktha is the leading lady and Aadhi Pinisetty is the lead antagonist. 14 Reels Plus have invested big money on Akhanda 2.

