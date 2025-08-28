Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed

As predicted by trade circles and industry sources, the release date of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much hyped sequel Akhanda 2 has officially been postponed by the makers. The film, which is initially supposed to hit the screens on September 25th, now stands deferred with no announcement regarding the new release date. The team has released an official statement to confirm this development. As Pawan Kalyan’s OG is aiming for release on September 25th, the postponement of Akhanda 2 is on cards.

Pulling out of the race, the production house stated that the team requires additional time for re-recording, VFX works and other post production activities to bring the best experience for audiences and therefore decided to postpone the release. They promised that the delay is worth the wait and the output will exceed all expectations on the heady combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. However, it is unclear on when the film will hit the screens. There have been speculations that the makers are targeting December season. But, there is no official update so far.

Akhanda 2 is a follow up to the 2021 blockbuster fantasy drama Akhanda which saw Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in prominent roles. The first part resonated well with all sections of audiences and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post Covid era. After four years, the makers are now set to bring the sequel which is likely to make a strong opening because of the solid buzz on the film.

The teaser of Akhanda 2 has already triggered a huge anticipation and set high expectations on the film. SS Thaman is composing the soundtrack.