Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Akhanda 2 starring God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, is a highly awaited sequel to his big blockbuster Akhanda. As Aghora, NBK gave a mind-blowing performance that Pan-India audiences have been mesmerised by his screen presence. Now, he is back in the role with even bigger scale action movie in the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

Both NBK and Boyapati Srinu combination has delivered one after another biggest blockbusters and Akhanda 2 is aiming to be a Pan-India sensation. The makers of the film have decided to release the first single, Thandavaam, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher at Mumbai event, in PVR Juhu on 14th November.

Composer Thaman has finished final mixing of the song and stated that he is delighted to present the song to audiences. He stated that the high song presents is eternal and Lord Shiva’s blessings are fully on it. He further stated that people will get ultimate goosebumps after listening to it as well.

Samyuktha is playing leading lady role in the film with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a prominent role. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting it. The movie is releasing on 5th December in multiple languages, worldwide.