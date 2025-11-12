x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Published on November 12, 2025

Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Akhanda 2 starring God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, is a highly awaited sequel to his big blockbuster Akhanda. As Aghora, NBK gave a mind-blowing performance that Pan-India audiences have been mesmerised by his screen presence. Now, he is back in the role with even bigger scale action movie in the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

Both NBK and Boyapati Srinu combination has delivered one after another biggest blockbusters and Akhanda 2 is aiming to be a Pan-India sensation. The makers of the film have decided to release the first single, Thandavaam, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher at Mumbai event, in PVR Juhu on 14th November.

Composer Thaman has finished final mixing of the song and stated that he is delighted to present the song to audiences. He stated that the high song presents is eternal and Lord Shiva’s blessings are fully on it. He further stated that people will get ultimate goosebumps after listening to it as well.

Samyuktha is playing leading lady role in the film with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a prominent role. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting it. The movie is releasing on 5th December in multiple languages, worldwide.

