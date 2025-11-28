Akhanda 2 Is The Embodiment Of That Awakening: Boyapati

A spectacular pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 celebrated today in Hyderabad. The entire cast and crew gathered to mark the occasion, setting the stage for the movie’s grand arrival on December 5th.

Director Boyapati Sreenu expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the making of the film. “Balakrishna is our strength and inspiration. Completing this film has been a journey of dedication, creativity, and divine guidance. The censor board has granted us a U/A certificate, acknowledging the grandeur and depth of this story,” he said.

Boyapati highlighted the collaborative effort behind Akhanda 2. “Our cinematographers are the eyes of the film, capturing every nuance, while Thaman’s music elevates every moment. My producers gave me complete freedom, enabling us to explore a truly extraordinary vision.”

The director elaborated on the film’s core theme. “We started with the idea of portraying a Thaandavam that felt both divine and formidable. During the shoot, it became clear that we were engaged in something sacred. Soldiers fight for their nations everywhere, but those who fight as karmic warriors for their land exist uniquely in India, and they are yogis. When such a land is threatened, the divine within humanity awakens. Akhanda 2 is the embodiment of that awakening, confronting evil through a cosmic Thaandavam.”

Balakrishna, who has delivered a series of blockbusters, praised Boyapati’s vision. “Cinema should touch the soul, and Boyapati understands this deeply. Our aim has always been to send a positive message to audiences. Even during the pandemic, Akhanda instilled pride in Telugu cinema. Recently, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath viewed the rushes and trailer and lauded the film for its depiction of Sanatana Dharma.

In Akhanda, we showed how divinity rises when humanity and nature are threatened. Akhanda 2 takes this further, portraying humans awakening their inner divine power in the face of adharma. My journey with the producers started with Legend, and we continue with the same bond.”

The event also featured the unveiling of a new teaser, which received an enthusiastic response.