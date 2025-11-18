Akhanda 2 Jajikaya Song: Instant Chartbuster

Akhanda 2 starring God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty in the direction of Boyapati Srinu, is the most anticipated Pan-Indian movie. The movie teaser and first single, Thaandavam, created such high impression that entire Indian audiences are waiting for the film eagerly.

Now, the makers have released the second single, Jajikaya Jajikaya, in Vizag Jagadamba Theatre, in front of heavy crowd and enthusiastic fans. The set song is shot on par with mass chartbuster Jai Balayya, from the first film, Akhanda. With Samyuktha, NBK sizzling chemistry and unstoppable energy, the song looks amazing.

In the choreography of Bhanu Master, the song is shot in a magnificient scale and production values of 14 Reels Plus production house are spell-binding. The song composed by Thaman is going to be an instant chartbuster with Brijesh Shandilya, Shreya Ghoshal’s powerful singing.

Thaman can only utilise Shreya’s voice in such a dynamic manner. NBK’s energy, Boyapati Srinu visuals and production values enhance the beauty of the song to next level. Nandamuri Tejaswini M is presenting the film. The song’s mass appeal further increases the curiosity about the film and Akhanda 2 is releasing on 5th December, in multiple languages.