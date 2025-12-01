Akhanda 2 Jukebox: Impressive Songs Hidden

Akhanda 2 is the last big film from Telugu cinema for this year. The film featuring Balakrishna is all set for December 5th release and is high on expectations. Two singles from the film are out and they fell short of expectations. They are decent but could not receive blockbuster response. Thaman was trolled for his work. ‘The Thandavam’ and ‘Jajikaya Jajikaya’ have been released as singles.The jukebox of Akhanda 2 was out last night and in a surprise all the best songs from the album are kept under wraps without releasing them. After the jukebox has been out, there are comments that the best songs aren’t released in advance and they are released with the jukebox.

Some of them expressed that the jukebox should have been released in advance instead of the singles. The devotional songs composed by Thaman are extremely impressive. Gangadhara Sankara, Siva Siva and others released with the jukebox are extremely impressive. Thaman and his team should have released these in advance. There are also speculations that the team have kept them till the last minute as there is a lot of hype around the film. On the whole, Thaman has delivered one more impressive album for Balakrishna through Akhanda 2.