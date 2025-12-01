x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Jukebox: Impressive Songs Hidden

Published on December 1, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Akhanda 2 Jukebox: Impressive Songs Hidden

Akhanda 2 is the last big film from Telugu cinema for this year. The film featuring Balakrishna is all set for December 5th release and is high on expectations. Two singles from the film are out and they fell short of expectations. They are decent but could not receive blockbuster response. Thaman was trolled for his work. ‘The Thandavam’ and ‘Jajikaya Jajikaya’ have been released as singles.The jukebox of Akhanda 2 was out last night and in a surprise all the best songs from the album are kept under wraps without releasing them. After the jukebox has been out, there are comments that the best songs aren’t released in advance and they are released with the jukebox.

Some of them expressed that the jukebox should have been released in advance instead of the singles. The devotional songs composed by Thaman are extremely impressive. Gangadhara Sankara, Siva Siva and others released with the jukebox are extremely impressive. Thaman and his team should have released these in advance. There are also speculations that the team have kept them till the last minute as there is a lot of hype around the film. On the whole, Thaman has delivered one more impressive album for Balakrishna through Akhanda 2.

Next Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana Previous Akhanda 2 Team drops off USA Promotional Plans
else

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres

Latest

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Most Read

image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana
image
Bonda Uma Demands Krishna District Be Renamed After Vangaveeti Ranga

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025