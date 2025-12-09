x
Akhanda 2 Locks December 12 Release Date

Published on December 9, 2025 by nethra

Akhanda 2 Locks December 12 Release Date

The suspense is over. Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated sequel Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is officially arriving in theatres on December 12th, while premiere shows are planned on 11th. Previously planned for a December 5 release, the film faced an unexpected delay. Now that all hurdles have been cleared, the team has locked in the new date, and the anticipation around the film remains as intense as ever.

Backed by producers Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting, Akhanda 2 has already captured massive attention through its powerful promotional stuff. The sequel is touted to carry a stronger devotional core while doubling down on Boyapati’s trademark action, complemented by emotional family drama.

The film will have a pan-India release, and audiences are in for a ritual of mass entertainment and spiritual storytelling, ensuring that the magic of the Balakrishna–Boyapati Sreenu duo continues to reign supreme.

Previous From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit
