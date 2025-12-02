x
Akhanda 2 Locks Rs 50 Lakh Deal for 5 Premiere shows

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

Akhanda 2 Locks Rs 50 Lakh Deal for 5 Premiere shows

The makers of Akhanda 2 have applied for ticket hike and permissions for special shows along with paid premieres (on Thursday). The government of AP has granted hike and special permissions in AP and the permissions for the same will arrive in Telangana very soon. A record breaking deal for Akhanda 2 has been closed in Hyderabad for the special premieres in single screens. US and Guntur distributor Venkat has acquired the premiere shows for a record price of Rs 50 lakhs.

This includes five shows in the single screens on Brahmaramba, Mallikarjuna, Sree Ramulu and others. The first five paid premiere shows of Akhanda 2 are sold for Rs 50 lakhs which is Rs 10 lakhs per show. Venkat Upputuri along with Nandamuri fans have acquired the paid premiere shows. There is a huge craze for premiere show tickets for NBK’s films in Kukatpally single screens. Hence the deal is closed for a record price. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 features Balakrishna, Aadhi Pinisetty and Samyuktha in the lead roles. The film is produced by 14 Reels Plus releases on December 5th.

