Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem

Akhanda 2 starring God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is riding on a huge wave of hype and never-seen-before anticipation. The Pan-India film marks the 4th collaboration of NBK in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The duo are gearing up to deliver a remarkable fourth blockbuster after Simha, Legend and Akhanda.

The movie after unforeseen circumstances had to be postponed from 5th December to 12th December. The movie is finally releasing with premieres on 11th December after 9 PM, worldwide. Creating huge excitement on this occasion, the makers have released the new release promo with never seen before shots of NBK.

We see him saving Harshali Malhotra and then becoming Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in his fight against the goons. Each frame elevates NBK to unimaginable heights and Boyapati has once again brought the best out of the actor. His screen presence is undeniably great and teaser increases excitement to watch the film.

The high production values, great technical standards and brilliant visuals that showcase the greatness of Indian Sanatana Dharma will stand out. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film on a massive scale. This promo clearly showcases that the movie is going to create a Mass Mayhem at the Pan-India Box Office. The bookings for the film have been opened in both Telugu States on full throttle.