x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem

Published on December 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem
image
Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody
image
Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board
image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?

Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem

Akhanda 2 starring God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is riding on a huge wave of hype and never-seen-before anticipation. The Pan-India film marks the 4th collaboration of NBK in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The duo are gearing up to deliver a remarkable fourth blockbuster after Simha, Legend and Akhanda.

The movie after unforeseen circumstances had to be postponed from 5th December to 12th December. The movie is finally releasing with premieres on 11th December after 9 PM, worldwide. Creating huge excitement on this occasion, the makers have released the new release promo with never seen before shots of NBK.

We see him saving Harshali Malhotra and then becoming Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in his fight against the goons. Each frame elevates NBK to unimaginable heights and Boyapati has once again brought the best out of the actor. His screen presence is undeniably great and teaser increases excitement to watch the film.

The high production values, great technical standards and brilliant visuals that showcase the greatness of Indian Sanatana Dharma will stand out. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film on a massive scale. This promo clearly showcases that the movie is going to create a Mass Mayhem at the Pan-India Box Office. The bookings for the film have been opened in both Telugu States on full throttle.

Previous Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem
image
Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 New Release Teaser: NBK’s Mass Mayhem
image
Karthi’s Shocking Statement about Kaithi2
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Addam Mundu Single: Chartbuster Melody
image
Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board
image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?

Most Read

image
Kavitha’s Political Re-Entry: Is She Quietly Shaping Herself Into Telangana’s Next Big Strategist?
image
Lokesh Nara’s US Tour Sparks Momentum. Major Tech Giants Signal Growing Interest in Andhra Pradesh
image
From Films to Future Tech: Key Highlights of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event