Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire

Published on November 28, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire

Akhanda2 release teaser

With the movie releasing soon on December 5th, the makers of Akhanda 2 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Sreenu have released a powerful new teaser- and it is sure to give you goosebumps.

The teaser begins with a strong voice saying that a dark power is trying to disturb the spiritual balance of the country. At that moment, Akhanda returns- a fearless protector who destroys evil and brings back peace.

Director Boyapati Sreenu seems to have made everything even bigger this time. Balakrishna appears stronger, fiercer, and more spiritual than before. He is shown in three different looks, but the Akhanda form is the most powerful and eye-catching. His deep voice and strong screen presence set the screen on fire.

One of the best moments is at the end of the teaser- a stunning shot of Lord Hanuman appearing through the clouds, showing the divine power supporting Akhanda. It is a moment that gives chills.

The teaser looks grand and impressive. Cinematographers C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae create beautiful and powerful visuals, while S. Thaman’s background music adds intense energy. The production house 14 Reels Plus has clearly spent a lot to make every frame look massive.

The countdown has started. December 5th is going to explode with NBK’s unmatched power.

