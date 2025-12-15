Akhanda 2 Success Bash: Producers Missing

After clearing all the financial hurdles, Akhanda 2 released on Friday and the first weekend numbers are decent. The film has to hold very strong on the weekdays to recover the big targets. A success-bash was held last night in Hyderabad and the entire team attended the grand bash. The biggest surprise is that the film’s producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta were missing for the success meet. Neither Balakrishna nor Boyapati spoke about the producers during the success meet of Akhanda 2.

After the film was stuck due to financial hurdles, there was a huge gap between the producers and Balakrishna. This is clear on the stage of the success meet. Even Boyapati did not speak to the producers after the film’s release. Reports also say that the expenses of the success meet were not discussed with the producers and Mango Ram has organized the event. Balakrishna and Boyapati thanked Dil Raju for clearing all the hurdles and playing a crucial role in the film’s release.