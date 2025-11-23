x
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Team Surprises UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Akhanda 2 Team Surprises UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated film Akhanda 2 is generating tremendous buzz, fueled by striking promotional material, especially the trailer, and an extensive Pan-India marketing campaign. The excitement around the film intensified following the launch of its first single in Mumbai, succeeded by the trailer unveiling in Bangalore.

As part of the promotional campaign, the Akhanda 2 team made a notable visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and surprised him by presenting him with a symbolic trident. The team considers it a privilege to have secured an appointment with the Chief Minister.

Reports suggest that the team showcased the film’s rushes, which left a strong impression on Yogi Adityanath, a staunch supporter of Sanatana Dharma. The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of releasing a devotional-themed film at this moment and praised Balakrishna for choosing such meaningful content, while also lauding the director for bringing the vision to life.

This high-profile interaction is expected to further enhance the film’s prospects, particularly across the North Indian market, strengthening its Pan-India appeal.

