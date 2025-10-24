Akhanda 2 Teaser: NBK’s massy roar

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and crazy director Boyapati Sreenu have delivered huge cult blockbusters like Simha, Legend, Akhanda. Now, they have teamed up for the fourth time to deliver a resounding blockbuster Akhanda 2 Thandaavam. NBK’s birthday glimpse has introduced Akhanda character and created huge sensation.

Today, makers released teaser introducing young role of NBK from the film. As it is known already that the legendary actor will appear in dual role, this action blast of a teaser showcases NBK in a dynamic fight sequence. The sequence is said to be one of the most powerful episodes in the film that people expect from Bala-Boya combo.

NBK’s lines, “Keep your Sound in Control, Even I don’t know for which I would laugh and which I would tear you apart”, establishes the character perfectly. Living up to the massive expectations from Boyapati Sreenu and NBK to create a great dialogue, this line is going to create viral sensation once again. Thaman’s score elevates Boya frames and NBK’s mass appeal to next level. Samyuktha is playing leading lady role with Aadi Pinisetty in a prominent role.

Akhanda 2 promotional material has lived up to expectations and this teaser further enhances sky-high expectations satisfying the excitement to watch the film on big screens. The Pan-India film is produced by 14 Reels Plus with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting it. Akhanda 2 is releasing on 5th December worldwide on massive scale.