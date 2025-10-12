Akhanda 2: Thaman starts Crucial Work

Tollywood’s top music composer Thaman played a crucial role in the success of Balakrishna’s devotional outing Akhanda. The sequel for the film Akhanda 2 is all set to hit the screens on December 5th. Thaman has started working on the background score starting from today. His explosive background score was an asset of Akhanda and there are big expectations on the work of Thaman for Akhanda 2. The shooting portions are now completed and the makers are busy closing the deals.

The makers are quoting record prices for the theatrical rights and the makers would be in handsome profits before the film’s release. Boyapati Sreenu is busy with the final edit of Akhanda 2. Several digital giants are in the race to acquire the digital and satellite rights of Akhanda 2. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2 and Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen in other important roles in Akhanda 2.