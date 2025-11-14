x
Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK’s Divine Goosebumps

Published on November 14, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda 2 Thandaavam First Single: NBK’s Divine Goosebumps

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined hands for the fourth time with director Boyapati Srinu for his upcoming biggie, Akhanda 2 Thandaavam. The movie is a sequel to devotional blockbuster Akhanda. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film on a massive scale with unprecedented hype and buzz surrounding it.

The makers have unveiled the first single of the Pan-India film at PVR Juhu, in Mumbai. In front of highly enthusiastic crowd, the event showcased how Hindi audiences are eager to watch NBK as Akhanda take over the nation. Thandaavam single composed by Thaman is a celebration of Lord Shiva’s divinity and mass appeal of NBK.

Boyapati Srinu has presented Balakrishna in such a way that we believe Lord Shiva has possessed into NBK in this song. The action episodes are shot in a very stylish and aggressive manner enhancing the mass god appeal of Balayya. Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher and Deepak Blue vocals have further enhanced the divine feel.

Thaman’s instrumentation, composing, mixing and NBK’s divine screen presence and lyrics by Kalyan Chakravarthy make this song a must listen and present divine goosebumps. Tejaswini Nandamuri M, is presenting the film and it is releasing on 5th December worldwide on a grand scale.

