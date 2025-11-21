Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?

Akhanda 2 is the last pan-Indian attempt from Telugu cinema this year. The buzz surrounding the film is huge but the makers are not matching it with the aggressive promotional campaign. Two songs are released but they did not reach the audience well because of the poor promotional strategy. Balakrishna is one actor who prefers to promote his films but there are shockingly low promotions for Akhanda 2. It is unclear if the makers have decided to keep the promotions low to avoid further buzz or if it is a new strategy.

All eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. Except for the genre, the audience are not aware about Akhanda 2. Balakrishna’s look as Aghora was impressive and everyone is eager about the trailer. The trailer has to live up to the expectations so that the buzz converts into the footfalls. Akhanda 2 will also have a grand Hindi release and the makers are making no efforts to promote the film in Hindi. For a pan-Indian film which is carrying huge buzz, the promotions are shockingly low and poor.

The film has to be in the news and there should be a lot of content and interviews planned. But the signs are completely different. Boyapati Srinu is occupied with the final post-production work. Balakrishna is expected to record for some interviews in the coming days. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th.