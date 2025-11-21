x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?

Published on November 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?
image
Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies
image
BB Telugu 9: Family Week Continues as Kalyan, Ritu & Bharani Receive Strong Guidance

Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?

Akhanda 2 is the last pan-Indian attempt from Telugu cinema this year. The buzz surrounding the film is huge but the makers are not matching it with the aggressive promotional campaign. Two songs are released but they did not reach the audience well because of the poor promotional strategy. Balakrishna is one actor who prefers to promote his films but there are shockingly low promotions for Akhanda 2. It is unclear if the makers have decided to keep the promotions low to avoid further buzz or if it is a new strategy.

All eyes are now focused on the trailer of the film. Except for the genre, the audience are not aware about Akhanda 2. Balakrishna’s look as Aghora was impressive and everyone is eager about the trailer. The trailer has to live up to the expectations so that the buzz converts into the footfalls. Akhanda 2 will also have a grand Hindi release and the makers are making no efforts to promote the film in Hindi. For a pan-Indian film which is carrying huge buzz, the promotions are shockingly low and poor.

The film has to be in the news and there should be a lot of content and interviews planned. But the signs are completely different. Boyapati Srinu is occupied with the final post-production work. Balakrishna is expected to record for some interviews in the coming days. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th.

Next Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review Previous Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies
else

TRENDING

image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?
image
Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies

Latest

image
Notices Issued to Annapurna and Ramanaidu Studios
image
Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review
image
Akhanda 2: Why Low Promotions?
image
Rajamouli decides not to Respond to Trolls and Controversies
image
BB Telugu 9: Family Week Continues as Kalyan, Ritu & Bharani Receive Strong Guidance

Most Read

image
Do We Really Need This Drama When Someone Is Only Here to Attend Court?
image
Will Revanth Reddy Move to Arrest KTR Now?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh to Join National Leaders

Related Articles

Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025