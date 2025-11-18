x
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 will be a mass divine feast for everyone – Boyapati Srinu

Published on November 18, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda 2 will be a mass divine feast for everyone – Boyapati Srinu

The powerhouse duo of God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu have reunited for their fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2. Following the massive success of the first single, Thaandavam, the makers unveiled the second single, Jajikaya, at a star-studded event at Jagadamba Theatre, Vizag, before a highly enthusiastic crowd.

Addressing the audience, director Boyapati Srinu recalled his cherished memories of shooting Legend in Vizag and emphasized the grand vision for the new film. He clarified that Jajikaya is a ‘mass family celebration song,’ not an item number, and promised that Akhanda 2 will be a great tribute to Indian Sanatana Dharma.

The director praised the leading lady, Samyuktha, for conquering her fear of dancing for such a massy number and “rocking it” after they made her comfortable. He hyped the song’s climax, stating the last 30-45 seconds will be a major treat for fans.

NBK stated that he is glad to be part of such a big film. He also stated that he is going around India to promote the film has it deserves such a market. He also stated that the hype and buzz for the film are unprecedented and he is sure that they will deliver big time with this one.

With 14 Reels Plus ensuring top-tier production values, the film, presented by Nandamuri Tejaswini M, is set for a December 5th release.

