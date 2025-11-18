Akhanda 2 will be a mass divine feast for everyone – Boyapati Srinu

The powerhouse duo of God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu have reunited for their fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2. Following the massive success of the first single, Thaandavam, the makers unveiled the second single, Jajikaya, at a star-studded event at Jagadamba Theatre, Vizag, before a highly enthusiastic crowd.

Addressing the audience, director Boyapati Srinu recalled his cherished memories of shooting Legend in Vizag and emphasized the grand vision for the new film. He clarified that Jajikaya is a ‘mass family celebration song,’ not an item number, and promised that Akhanda 2 will be a great tribute to Indian Sanatana Dharma.

The director praised the leading lady, Samyuktha, for conquering her fear of dancing for such a massy number and “rocking it” after they made her comfortable. He hyped the song’s climax, stating the last 30-45 seconds will be a major treat for fans.

NBK stated that he is glad to be part of such a big film. He also stated that he is going around India to promote the film has it deserves such a market. He also stated that the hype and buzz for the film are unprecedented and he is sure that they will deliver big time with this one.

With 14 Reels Plus ensuring top-tier production values, the film, presented by Nandamuri Tejaswini M, is set for a December 5th release.