Akhanda Haindavam: Spiritual Anthem

Published on December 1, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda Haindavam

The countdown has begun for the theatrical release of Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated flick Akhanda 2. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie will hit the screens in 4 more days on December 5th. The makers have intensified the promotional activities, and they have released lyrical video of Akhanda Haindavam song.

Music director S Thaman brings a divine feeling into his music, creating tunes that sound both strong and spiritual. Akhanda Haindavam, shows this beautifully, as it feels less like a song and more like a spiritual experience made through sound. It indeed serves as a spiritual anthem.

Naga Gurunaatha Sharma’s Sanskrit poetry doesn’t just talk about Sanathana Dharma, but it makes you feel it. Sarvepalli Sisters’ gentle, heavenly voices add deep devotion to the words, making the listener feel calm, prayerful, and strong.

Balakrishna appears as Akhanda with a fiery, holy presence that makes him seem both human and beyond human.

