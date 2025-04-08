x
Home > Movie News

Akhil Akkineni’s LENIN Title Glimpse: Massive & Impressive

Published on April 8, 2025 by swathy

Akhil Akkineni's LENIN Title Glimpse: Massive & Impressive
TDP Meeting Turns Chaotic as Internal Clashes Break Out in Pulivendula
Odela 2 Teaser: Leaves You Breathless
Prasanth Varma struggling to Deliver
Rammohan Naidu confident of completing Bhogapuram Airport ahead of deadline

Akhil Akkineni’s LENIN Title Glimpse: Massive & Impressive

Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming project, title glimpse dropped today as his birthday treat. The film titled LENIN is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, known for Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. Bankrolled by King Akkineni Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios, and Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.

The film’s title and first glimpse have already set high expectations for this high-octane action entertainer. The title glimpse showcases Akhil in a powerful, intense, and action-packed avatar. He is set to redefine himself. It also introduces Sree Leela as the female lead.

Featuring an electrifying dialogue in Rayalaseema slang, has left fans eager for more. Showcasing the film’s gripping visuals and tone, title glimpse stuns everyone. What really caught attention, though, was the film’s evocative tagline in the end: “No war is more violent than love.”

This one-liner hints at a powerful narrative filled with passion, conflict and raw emotion. The visuals, captured by cinematographer Naveen Kumar I, are gritty and intense, while the sensational Thaman elevates the experience with his electrifying musical score.

Editor Naveen Nooli’s sharp cuts align perfectly with Murali Kishor Abburu’s vision, making it a treat for fans.

Akhil Akkineni’s LENIN Title Glimpse: Massive & Impressive
Odela 2 Teaser: Leaves You Breathless
Prasanth Varma struggling to Deliver

Akhil Akkineni’s LENIN Title Glimpse: Massive & Impressive
TDP Meeting Turns Chaotic as Internal Clashes Break Out in Pulivendula
Odela 2 Teaser: Leaves You Breathless
Prasanth Varma struggling to Deliver
Rammohan Naidu confident of completing Bhogapuram Airport ahead of deadline

TDP Meeting Turns Chaotic as Internal Clashes Break Out in Pulivendula
Rammohan Naidu confident of completing Bhogapuram Airport ahead of deadline
Engine Heist at KIA Motors in AP: 900 Car Engines Missing!

