x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?
image
Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir
image
Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning
image
Pooja Hegde trolled badly for her Tongue Slip

Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that bodies from the Maha Kumbh stampede were buried using heavy machinery like JCBs and tractors, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav’s remarks are expected to spark controversy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Prayagraj.

The Samajwadi Party chief urged the Central government to immediately transfer the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh Mela to the Indian Army, citing a lack of trust in the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the event. He further claimed that the UP government acknowledged the deaths of nearly 30 people in the stampede only after the Prime Minister and the President expressed their condolences—taking 17 hours to do so.

Akhilesh Yadav called on the government to provide accurate figures on the number of deaths, the treatment of the injured, and the overall arrangements for the event. He demanded an all-party meeting to clarify disaster management plans and lost-and-found center arrangements for the Maha Kumbh and insisted that the Army take over responsibility for the event’s management.

He also stressed that details regarding fatalities, medical care for the injured, and the availability of essential resources such as medicines, doctors, food, water, and transportation should be presented in Parliament.

Next Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi? Previous Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?
image
Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning

Latest

image
Buzz: Nani in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Gopichand’s hattrick with Sampath Nandi?
image
Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir
image
Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning
image
Pooja Hegde trolled badly for her Tongue Slip

Most Read

image
Akhilesh Yadav’s Maha Kumbh Stampede Speech in Lok Sabha Creates a Stir
image
CM Revanth Reddy Talks About Caste Census and SC Categorization
image
TDP Secures Tirupati Deputy Mayor Post Amid Political Drama

Related Articles

Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot