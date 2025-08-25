Akhil’s Lenin Release Pushed

Agent has done a huge damage for Akkineni actor Akhil. The actor took a long time to recover from the debacle and he also has taken ample time to finalize and sign his next film. His next attempt is Lenin, a Rayalaseema based rural action drama directed by Murali Krishna Abburu. Annapurna Studios in association with Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film was initially planned for December release this year.

Things changed completely after Sreeleela walked out of the project. Bhagyashri Borse came on to the board and the team had to reshoot all the episodes of Sreeleela again. This delayed the shoot and the union strike also halted the shoot of Lenin. The makers have now decided to release the film during summer 2026 and the film’s release is pushed. With a number of films for release in December, the makers are not ready to be in a mad rush to complete the shoot of Lenin and release it this year. Thaman is the music composer of Lenin.