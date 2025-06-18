x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akhil’s Lenin to Discuss a Burning Topic

Published on June 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Record Breaking deal for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
Rythu Bharosa brings cheers to Telangana villages
image
IT Raids on Arya’s Residence
image
Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2
image
Akhil’s Lenin to Discuss a Burning Topic

Akhil’s Lenin to Discuss a Burning Topic

After the massive debacle of Agent, Akhil Akkineni has taken more than a year to finalize his next project. His next film is titled Lenin and it is said to be a mass entertainer set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Sreeleela is the leading lady. The first look teaser is impressive and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. Akhil took a break for his wedding and the shoot resumes early next month.

As per the update, the movie discusses about Honour Killing and the entire story revolves around the issue. The film is also layered around a temple in a Rayalaseema village and this forms the story of Lenin. The narration and the action episodes are expected to be new though such plots and topics are discussed in the past in Telugu cinema. Akhil has taken time and was trained in Rayalaseema accent for Lenin. Thaman is the music composer and the release date will be finalized after the shoot concludes. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Lenin is a crucial film for Akhil.

Next Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2 Previous Video: Interview With Netflix Stranger Things Illustrator Sri Priyatham
else

TRENDING

image
Record Breaking deal for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
IT Raids on Arya’s Residence
image
Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2

Latest

image
Record Breaking deal for Rajinikanth’s Coolie
image
Rythu Bharosa brings cheers to Telangana villages
image
IT Raids on Arya’s Residence
image
Sekhar Kammula about directing Leader2
image
Akhil’s Lenin to Discuss a Burning Topic

Most Read

image
Rythu Bharosa brings cheers to Telangana villages
image
Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?
image
More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?

Related Articles

Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary