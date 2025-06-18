Akhil’s Lenin to Discuss a Burning Topic

After the massive debacle of Agent, Akhil Akkineni has taken more than a year to finalize his next project. His next film is titled Lenin and it is said to be a mass entertainer set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Sreeleela is the leading lady. The first look teaser is impressive and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. Akhil took a break for his wedding and the shoot resumes early next month.

As per the update, the movie discusses about Honour Killing and the entire story revolves around the issue. The film is also layered around a temple in a Rayalaseema village and this forms the story of Lenin. The narration and the action episodes are expected to be new though such plots and topics are discussed in the past in Telugu cinema. Akhil has taken time and was trained in Rayalaseema accent for Lenin. Thaman is the music composer and the release date will be finalized after the shoot concludes. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Lenin is a crucial film for Akhil.