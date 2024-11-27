Le Le From AAIA: Breezy Romance

Pradeep Machiraju, a prominent television anchor who made a remarkable entry into films with the hit 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, is set to return with his second film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi directed by Nitin and Bharath on Monks & Monkeys.

Radhan’s mastery in crafting melodious tunes is evident in this track, which immediately captivates with its soothing and calming tones. The song beautifully complements the breezy romance between Pradeep and his co-star, Deepika Pilli, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

Udit Narayan’s voice, making a long-awaited return to the Telugu music scene, adds a layer of nostalgia and warmth to the track. The lyrics, written by Sridhar Aavunoori, are poignant and memorable. The stunning rural locations add authenticity, while the blindfold game serves as another highlight.

The previously unveiled first look poster and motion video generated significant excitement, and now the release of the first single has garnered an equally enthusiastic response.