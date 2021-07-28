Akkineni actor to tie the knot again

Sumanth Kumar, an actor from the Akkineni family has been staying single for more than a decade after he tied the knot to Keerthy Reddy. The couple got married in 2004 and they got separated in 2006. Sumanth also stayed away from Telugu cinema for a long period. He turned busy in the recent years and is busy with multiple films. Sumanth seems to have found his lady love and he is all set to tie the knot to Pavithra very soon. The wedding date is locked and it would be a limited affair with family members present. The entire Akkineni family will attend the wedding of Sumanth and Pavithra. On the work front, Sumanth is done with the shoot of Anaganaga Oka Rowdy that will release soon.

