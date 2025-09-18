x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akkineni trio coming together again ?

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards
image
Trending News Today

Akkineni trio coming together again ?

If reports from Tollywood inside circles are to be believed, Akkineni fans are going to witness another iconic reunion of their favourite heroes after a decade. Akkineni Nagarjuna and his two sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, shared screen space together in the cult classic family entertainer ‘Manam’ which also marked the farewell for legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Now, the trio is set to repeat the same magic in Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th film. As per reports, both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will play cameo roles in this much anticipated film which is tentatively titled #King100. Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik will call shots for this rustic actioner which will blend family and commercial elements.

Nagarjuna is currently busy as host for Big Boss season 9. Once he completes the hoisting duties, he will be back on the shooting floors for his long awaited 100th film. Earlier this year, he appeared in supporting roles in Kuberaa and Coolie. He won brownie points for his commanding screen presence and impeccable performances.

After a while, he is returning to a full length role as the lead protagonist with King100 and the buzz has already intensified because Nag promised to deliver a wholesome entertainer to his fans with his 100th film. To make this a memorable outing, the director has reportedly penned brief roles for both Chaitu and Akhil. This will be a big news for Akkineni fans once it gets once confirmation.

Previous Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
else

TRENDING

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards

Latest

image
Akkineni trio coming together again ?
image
Will OG get the Boost in Telangana?
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Week 2 Elimination Update!
image
Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag
image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look