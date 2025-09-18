Akkineni trio coming together again ?

If reports from Tollywood inside circles are to be believed, Akkineni fans are going to witness another iconic reunion of their favourite heroes after a decade. Akkineni Nagarjuna and his two sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, shared screen space together in the cult classic family entertainer ‘Manam’ which also marked the farewell for legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Now, the trio is set to repeat the same magic in Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th film. As per reports, both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will play cameo roles in this much anticipated film which is tentatively titled #King100. Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik will call shots for this rustic actioner which will blend family and commercial elements.

Nagarjuna is currently busy as host for Big Boss season 9. Once he completes the hoisting duties, he will be back on the shooting floors for his long awaited 100th film. Earlier this year, he appeared in supporting roles in Kuberaa and Coolie. He won brownie points for his commanding screen presence and impeccable performances.

After a while, he is returning to a full length role as the lead protagonist with King100 and the buzz has already intensified because Nag promised to deliver a wholesome entertainer to his fans with his 100th film. To make this a memorable outing, the director has reportedly penned brief roles for both Chaitu and Akhil. This will be a big news for Akkineni fans once it gets once confirmation.