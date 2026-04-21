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Home > Movie News

Akkinenis and their Best Sankranthi Bet

Published on April 21, 2026 by nymisha

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Akkinenis and their Best Sankranthi Bet

Akkineni Nagarjuna has delivered several memorable films for Sankranthi. Soggade Chinni Nayana stands as the best one and is the highest grosser in the career of Nagarjuna. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala made his directorial debut with this family entertainer packed with a village drama. Nagarjuna has locked Kalyan Krishna once again. Nagarjuna will reprise the role of Bangarraju once again and the film will be packed with entertainment. The final script discussions have been completed recently and the pre-production work commenced recently.

What makes the film more special is that Akkineni young actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will be seen in important roles. With both of their roles balanced, it would be a treat to watch Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in a film together. All the Akkineni heroes heard the final script and gave their final nod. The shoot commences in July and the makers are in plans to release the project during Sankranthi 2027. Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios is expected to bankroll the project.

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