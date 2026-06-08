Akshay Kumar Adopts a New Model

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, has reportedly charged a mere Rs 1.8 crore upfront for his upcoming comedy entertainer titled Welcome to the Jungle. It looks like a massive pay cut for the superstar. But a closer look at the backend economics reveals a shrewd business move that is actually winning him praise across the industry. Here is the deal between the producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. While the upfront fee is a fraction of his usual quote, the real money lies in the backend structure. Once director Ahmed Khan’s film releases and the revenues start flowing in, the profit-sharing model kicks in heavily in Akshay Kumar’s favor.

Akshay Kumar secured 72% of the IPR (Intellectual Property Rights)—which encompasses OTT streaming deals, satellite television broadcasts, music rights, and theatrical profits—Kumar is effectively betting on the film’s long-term success rather than cashing out on day one. This is a smart move from Akshay Kumar after his recent films ended up as flops and his producers lost money. Ahmed Khan is the director of this comic entertainer.