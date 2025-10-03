Akshay Kumar reveals a Shocking Experience of his Daughter

During a public event in Mumbai on Friday, actor Akshay Kumar made a compelling appeal to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, urging the introduction of a weekly “Cyber Period” for students in classes 7 to 10. Speaking at the inauguration of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters, Kumar shared a personal and alarming incident to highlight the growing threat of cybercrime.

He revealed that his daughter, while playing an online video game, was contacted by a stranger who asked her gender. When she responded, the person immediately requested nude pictures. Fortunately, she turned off the game and informed her mother, but the incident underscored how easily children can fall prey to online predators. AKshay Kumar stressed that sharing inappropriate images is often the first step into cybercrime. He emphasised the urgent need to educate students on online safety and equip them with tools to protect themselves in the digital world.