Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his Charity and helping hand for the needy. The top actor has insured for 650 Stunt workers across the country and all these stunt professionals will be getting accident and health coverage. Stuntman SM Raju from Tamil Nadu passed away recently during the shoot of Vishal’s film and Akshay Kumar stepped out to support the safety of the stunt workers of Indian cinema.

The stunt workers have to risk their lives for action stunts and their hard work is never identified. An injury can keep the family of the stunt worker at risk. There would be no job security and they cannot afford medical insurance. Akshay Kumar has decided to pay for the health insurance of all the stunt workers of the country which is a welcoming move and the actor has to be appreciated for this. Any injured stuntman can now avail a cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5-5.5 lakhs.