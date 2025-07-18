x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers

Published on July 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students
image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News

Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his Charity and helping hand for the needy. The top actor has insured for 650 Stunt workers across the country and all these stunt professionals will be getting accident and health coverage. Stuntman SM Raju from Tamil Nadu passed away recently during the shoot of Vishal’s film and Akshay Kumar stepped out to support the safety of the stunt workers of Indian cinema.

The stunt workers have to risk their lives for action stunts and their hard work is never identified. An injury can keep the family of the stunt worker at risk. There would be no job security and they cannot afford medical insurance. Akshay Kumar has decided to pay for the health insurance of all the stunt workers of the country which is a welcoming move and the actor has to be appreciated for this. Any injured stuntman can now avail a cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5-5.5 lakhs.

Next OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students Previous Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Deverakonda Hospitalized with Dengue

Latest

image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students
image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
Kireeti’s Junior USA Premieres Today
image
Today Trending News

Most Read

image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface
image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look