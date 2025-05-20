x
Switch to: తెలుగు
RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look
RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore

Published on May 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Pawan Kalyan Pays Homage to MM Keeravaani
image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027
image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business

Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore

Bollywood critically acclaimed actor Paresh Rawal has taken a quit from Hera Pheri 3 that features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The latest development says that Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal through his production house Cape of Good Films and he sought Rs 25 crores as damages. Akshay called Paresh Rawal unprofessional and he mentioned that Mr Rawal signed a legal contract before he commenced shoot. Paresh Rawal joined the sets of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty sometime ago. Priyadarshan is the director of this comic entertainer. The teaser of the film was planned to be out before the IPL 2025 final this year.

Rumors said that Paresh Rawal walked out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences with Priyadarshan. Responding about his exit, Paresh Rawal said “I know it is shocking for many. It is a great combination. I walked out because I don’t feel like being a part of the project. One can predict what happened and what will happen in the future. There are no creative differences with Priyadarshan. For now, I don’t want to do this film”.

Paresh Rawal played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the franchise of Hera Pheri and he is one of the major strengths for the films. The first installment released in 2000 and the team is now filming the third part of Hera Pheri.

Next Photos: Pawan Kalyan Pays Homage to MM Keeravaani Previous War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027

Latest

image
Photos: Pawan Kalyan Pays Homage to MM Keeravaani
image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027
image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business

Most Read

image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business
image
Retired Air Force Officer’s Land Seized by YSRCP
image
NIA Deepens Probe Into Vizianagaram Terror Plot

Related Articles

RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet