Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore

Bollywood critically acclaimed actor Paresh Rawal has taken a quit from Hera Pheri 3 that features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The latest development says that Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal through his production house Cape of Good Films and he sought Rs 25 crores as damages. Akshay called Paresh Rawal unprofessional and he mentioned that Mr Rawal signed a legal contract before he commenced shoot. Paresh Rawal joined the sets of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty sometime ago. Priyadarshan is the director of this comic entertainer. The teaser of the film was planned to be out before the IPL 2025 final this year.

Rumors said that Paresh Rawal walked out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences with Priyadarshan. Responding about his exit, Paresh Rawal said “I know it is shocking for many. It is a great combination. I walked out because I don’t feel like being a part of the project. One can predict what happened and what will happen in the future. There are no creative differences with Priyadarshan. For now, I don’t want to do this film”.

Paresh Rawal played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the franchise of Hera Pheri and he is one of the major strengths for the films. The first installment released in 2000 and the team is now filming the third part of Hera Pheri.