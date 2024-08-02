Akshay Kumar’s bold statement after a series of Flops

Akshay Kumar happens to be one of the most successful and disciplined actors of Indian cinema. He has been constantly releasing 3-4 films every year and the actor loves to work without major breaks. But his recent films failed badly and there are a lot of debates about the real reasons why his films lacked minimum footfalls. Sarfira released last month and it has been declared as a disaster. He is now testing his luck with Khel Khel Mein and the film releases on August 15th. During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar made interesting comments and he responded about his flop streak.

After a series of unsuccessful projects, he received messages from the fraternity that sounded like condolence messages. “What I’m trying to say is, whatever happens, it’s all for the best. I don’t overthink. Four or five of my films haven’t worked, and I’ve received so many messages like ‘sorry, friend, don’t worry.’ I am not dead! It feels like people are sending me obituary messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be back.’ I called him and asked, ‘What do you mean by “back”? Where have I gone? I’m here, and I’ll keep working,” he shared.

Akshay also said he will continue working regardless of what people say about him. He stated, “I’ll always keep working. It doesn’t matter what people say. I wake up, exercise, go to work, and come back home. Whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I’ll never take anything from anyone. I’ll keep working until they have to shoot me down to stop me.” Akshay’s upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, also features Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk.