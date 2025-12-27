Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is selective and he stays away from the reach. He maintains a low key and is never seen in parties, celebrations or promotions. The actor has been terrific as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar and the actor’s performance has been the talk of the nation after the film’s release. Dhurandhar is a massive hit and it is rewriting records of Indian cinema. Akshaye Khanna is widely appreciated for his performance. Soon, he is now back in news for the wrong reasons. The actor landed into a legal trouble for walking out from Drishyam 3 before the shoot commenced.

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna for walking out of the project. He said that Akshaye Khanna came on board after extensive negotiations and a formal agreement but he walked out of the film ten days before the shoot commenced. “We signed Akshaye Khanna for the film and his remuneration was locked. He had a lot of demands and we agreed to them. I made Section 375 with him. He is unprofessional but I signed him for Drishyam 2. Before these films, Akshaye was sitting at home for 3-4 years. We have started legal notice. Akshaye is replaced with Jaideep Ahlawat” told Kumar Mangat Pathak.