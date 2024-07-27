Alanaati Ramachandrudu Trailer: Heartwarming Love Saga

Alanaati Ramachandrudu is an upcoming film that created interest with its captivating teaser. Krishna Vamshi played the lead, while Mokksha is the leading lady opposite him. The film is directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Hymavathi and Sree Ram Jadapolu. In less than a week of its release, the film’s theatrical trailer was dropped.

Alanaati Ramachandrudu is the story of an honest youngster who is deeply and madly in love with a girl. But the problem is he lacks the courage to reveal his feelings for her. He changes himself completely for her. But all his efforts go in vain.

As the trailer suggests, Alanaati Ramachandrudu is a heartwarming love saga with compelling performances from the lead actors and the collaborative efforts of the technical team. The BGM rightly complimented the stunning visuals.

The movie is up for release on August 2nd.