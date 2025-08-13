Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest paid actresses of the country. She is busy with several crazy projects. The latest update is that Alia Bhatt is currently in talks with Amazon Prime for an adult drama. Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Pictures in association with Amazon Prime and Chalkboard Entertainment will produce this young adult drama set in the backdrop of a college. Ayan Mukerji’s sister Sreeti Mukerji will direct this project and this marks her first film as a director.

The shoot of this untitled film will commence in October and this is the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Amazon Prime after Poacher. Alia is currently busy with Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are the lead actors. The shoot will be completed by December. Alia is also in talks with Nag Ashwin for a women-centric film that rolls soon.