x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama

Published on August 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
50 years for Rajinikanth in Indian Cinema
image
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana
image
Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama
image
People Media Factory in Legal Trouble
image
Hrithik calls Rajinikanth his first teacher

Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest paid actresses of the country. She is busy with several crazy projects. The latest update is that Alia Bhatt is currently in talks with Amazon Prime for an adult drama. Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Pictures in association with Amazon Prime and Chalkboard Entertainment will produce this young adult drama set in the backdrop of a college. Ayan Mukerji’s sister Sreeti Mukerji will direct this project and this marks her first film as a director.

The shoot of this untitled film will commence in October and this is the second collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Amazon Prime after Poacher. Alia is currently busy with Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are the lead actors. The shoot will be completed by December. Alia is also in talks with Nag Ashwin for a women-centric film that rolls soon.

Next Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana Previous People Media Factory in Legal Trouble
else

TRENDING

image
50 years for Rajinikanth in Indian Cinema
image
Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama
image
People Media Factory in Legal Trouble

Latest

image
50 years for Rajinikanth in Indian Cinema
image
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana
image
Alia Bhatt in talks for an Adult Drama
image
People Media Factory in Legal Trouble
image
Hrithik calls Rajinikanth his first teacher

Most Read

image
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana
image
Pulivendula Repoll: How Avinash Reddy and Jagan Turned a Local Election Into a Political Blunder
image
Foundation Stone Laid for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event