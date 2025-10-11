x
Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’

Published on October 11, 2025 by snehith

Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in ‘Kalki 2’

The way Deepika Padukone has been left out of the much anticipated sequel to Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898AD became a trending topic because the production house openly confirmed the development through a social media post in which she was indirectly blamed for lacking commitment to continue in the project. Deepika, who played the crucial role of Sumathi in the first part, was supposed to have much more screen presence in the sequel. Now, the team is in pursuit to find a suitable actor to replace her.

According to the latest buzz in Bollywood media, director Nag Ashwin has reportedly convinced RRR fame actress Alia Bhatt to reprise Deepika’s role in the second installment. Reports suggest that Alia loved the character arc and agreed to come board for the sequel. She is very much excited to join the second part as the first part emerged as massive blockbuster all over the globe.

A few months ago, there were reports that Nag Ashwin is planning to direct a lady oriented film with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. However, there has been no update so far on this collaboration. Meanwhile, Alia is offered the opportunity to join the crazy sequel. Earlier, she was supposed to pair up with NTR in Devara, but later backed out due to the long delay. This will be her second film in Telugu after RRR.

Kalki 2 is likely to roll out next year after Prabhas wraps up his current films.

