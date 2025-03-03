x
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

Alia Bhatt has a huge respect for Shah Rukh Khan. They acted together in Dear Zindagi and even made a movie as co-producers. Alia recently said she wants to work with SRK again and we hope it happens! At a recent event in Mumbai, a fan asked Alia who she dreams of acting with again. She quickly said Shah Rukh Khan. She talked about how amazing he is, how much he knows and how great his energy is on set making it clear she really wants to work with him again.

The audience loved them together in Dear Zindagi (2016) directed by Gauri Shinde. Alia played Kaira, a young woman dealing with problems and Shah Rukh played Dr Jug, who helps her. The movie was touching, and both actors were great, earning praise. Around the same time, the star of “Gangubai Kathiyawadi” made her recent fan event special. Fans came from all over India to a Mumbai restaurant to see her, taking photos and getting autographs. Alia made it more personal by giving each fan a gift and choosing the food for lunch.

