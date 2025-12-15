All Eyes On Champion Trailer

Swapna Cinemas has carved a strong identity for itself by delivering content-driven films wrapped in a solid commercial format, while paying meticulous attention to every detail. Champion is no exception.

Scored by Mickey J Meyer, the film’s musical promotions began on a high note, with the first single Gira Gira turning into a sensational chartbuster.

Topping multiple music charts, the song’s massive viewership and engagement clearly reflect the genuine love it has received from audiences.

Building on that momentum, the makers released the emotional wedding celebration song Sallangundaale. Striking a heartfelt chord, the track emerged as another big hit.

While it has already made a strong impact, the song is expected to resonate even more deeply after the film’s release, given the context of the narrative.

Now, all eyes are firmly on the film’s trailer, set to release tomorrow. Set in a pre-Independence Nizam-era backdrop, Champion weaves sports into its narrative alongside a poignant love story.

The trailer is expected to offer a compelling glimpse into the film’s world, tone, and emotional depth.

Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles and directed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion is mounted on a lavish scale.

The film is jointly produced by Swapna Cinemas, Zee Studios, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, and is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25.