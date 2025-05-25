All eyes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has finally completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the makers made an official announcement that the film releases on June 12th across the globe. The songs are getting released and the promotional plans are being chalked out. Mega fans and Telugu film audience are quite eager about the trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to be released. The songs are decent but they could not generate the needed buzz. The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is quite crucial and it has to generate the needed buzz.

No doubt, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will open on a strong note but an impressive trailer can do wonders. Pawan’s last film was Bro and it was released in July 2023. Pawan Kalyan’s film is releasing in theatres after a gap of two years. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady in this periodic attempt. Keeravani is the music director and AM Ratnam is the producer. The theatrical deals of the film are being closed currently.