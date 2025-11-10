All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: City Braces for a High-Stakes By-Election Tomorrow

Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation as the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency prepares for its much-awaited by-election. Voting will begin tomorrow morning, and officials say every arrangement is in place for a smooth and transparent process. District Election Officer R.V. Karnan confirmed that polling teams, equipment, and security forces are ready to ensure a peaceful election day.

More than four lakh voters will decide the outcome in this politically significant constituency. Fifty-eight candidates are contesting, including representatives from all three major parties. Authorities are urging citizens to come out in large numbers, hoping to push voter turnout beyond the 50 per cent mark recorded previously. To encourage participation, polling hours have been extended until 6 p.m.

Groundwork Complete, Voters Urged to Participate

District Election Officer R.V. Karnan said that meticulous planning has gone into the arrangements. Voting will take place across 407 polling booths set up in 139 locations. “We request every eligible voter to step out and exercise their right. Please carry valid identification; voter slips alone will not be accepted,” he reminded.

Election officials will thoroughly verify voter identities to prevent irregularities. Special provisions have already allowed 103 senior citizens to cast their votes in advance. Karnan noted that polling staff have been given detailed training to handle every aspect of the process. A total of 826 control units, 1,494 ballot units, and 837 VVPAT machines are ready for use.

For the first time, drone surveillance will be deployed to monitor polling stations in real time. “This will help us ensure transparency and security across all booths,” he added. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to influence voters or disrupt the process.

Massive Security Blanket Across the Constituency

Hyderabad Police have gone the extra mile to maintain peace. Additional Commissioner of Police Iqbal revealed that paramilitary forces will be stationed at all sensitive polling locations. “We’ve already bound over 230 known troublemakers to prevent any disturbance. Around 1,761 police personnel will be deployed on election duty,” he said.

Security checks have been intensified, leading to the seizure of ₹3.6 crore in unaccounted cash. So far, 27 cases have been booked for violating election guidelines.

Tech Watch on Fake News and Election Misinformation

With social media playing a major role in modern elections, authorities have set up special monitoring teams to curb misinformation. These teams will track and remove false news, misleading posts, and viral videos about polling procedures. Karnan assured voters that everyone who arrives at polling centres before 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote, even if queues remain.

The election office will release official turnout updates every two hours to keep the public informed. As Hyderabad gears up for the big day, Jubilee Hills stands at the centre of attention. With advanced security, drone monitoring, and extended voting hours, officials are determined to deliver a fair and incident-free election.