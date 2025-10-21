x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

Published on October 21, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

The political temperature in Telangana is rising fast as the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election gears up to become a high-stakes showdown. With all three major parties, Congress, BJP, and BRS, releasing their lists of 40 star campaigners each, the battle is no longer just about one constituency but about political dominance in Hyderabad’s most high-profile seat.

According to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the Congress has officially submitted its list of campaigners to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Leading the charge for the ruling party will be Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretary Viswanathan, and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud. The star-studded list also includes Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao. Several MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders like Adluri Laxman Kumar, Vakiti Srihari, and G. Vivek will also take part in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also jumped into the fray, releasing its own list of 40 campaigners that includes heavyweights like Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Minister Satyakumar, and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari. The saffron party’s strategy clearly aims to inject national momentum into its Telangana campaign.

Not to be outdone, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has secured ECI approval for its 40-member campaign team led by party chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, and key leaders T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, and T. Padma Rao. The BRS leadership is expected to conduct an aggressive campaign from October 18 to November 9, rallying behind its candidate, Maganti Sunitha.

With three major political forces fielding their most influential leaders, the Jubilee Hills by-election is shaping up to be an electrifying political battle. From door-to-door campaigns to high-decibel rallies, the fight is not only for the constituency but also for political prestige ahead of future state contests.

The big question now: who will steal the spotlight, Revanth’s Congress, KCR’s BRS, or Purandeswari’s BJP? The countdown to November 11 has begun, and Jubilee Hills is all set to become Telangana’s most-watched political arena.

Next Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race Previous Naga Vamsi about War 2 Debacle
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race

Latest

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

Most Read

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners
image
Bhumana in Trouble! Tirupati Police Issue Summons

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit