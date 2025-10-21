All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

The political temperature in Telangana is rising fast as the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election gears up to become a high-stakes showdown. With all three major parties, Congress, BJP, and BRS, releasing their lists of 40 star campaigners each, the battle is no longer just about one constituency but about political dominance in Hyderabad’s most high-profile seat.

According to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the Congress has officially submitted its list of campaigners to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Leading the charge for the ruling party will be Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretary Viswanathan, and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud. The star-studded list also includes Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Jupally Krishna Rao. Several MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders like Adluri Laxman Kumar, Vakiti Srihari, and G. Vivek will also take part in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also jumped into the fray, releasing its own list of 40 campaigners that includes heavyweights like Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Minister Satyakumar, and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari. The saffron party’s strategy clearly aims to inject national momentum into its Telangana campaign.

Not to be outdone, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has secured ECI approval for its 40-member campaign team led by party chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, and key leaders T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, and T. Padma Rao. The BRS leadership is expected to conduct an aggressive campaign from October 18 to November 9, rallying behind its candidate, Maganti Sunitha.

With three major political forces fielding their most influential leaders, the Jubilee Hills by-election is shaping up to be an electrifying political battle. From door-to-door campaigns to high-decibel rallies, the fight is not only for the constituency but also for political prestige ahead of future state contests.

The big question now: who will steal the spotlight, Revanth’s Congress, KCR’s BRS, or Purandeswari’s BJP? The countdown to November 11 has begun, and Jubilee Hills is all set to become Telangana’s most-watched political arena.