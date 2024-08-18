x
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Movie News

All eyes on Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Published on August 18, 2024 by ratnasri

August is not a great month for Tollywood this year. Two biggies Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart released during the Independence Day weekend and the holiday season is completely wasted. Films like Aay and Committee Kurrollu are doing decent. All eyes are now focused on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action drama featuring Nani in the lead role. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the only prominent film releasing in the month of August. All the deals for the film are closed and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram should do well to recover all the investments.

Nani has been delivering decent films from the past few years when compared to the other actors of Telugu cinema. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram trailer received good response and the film is expected to start on a strong note. Nani took an action path with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Vivek Athreya is the director of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. SJ Suryah essayed the role of the lead antagonist and DVV Danayya is the producer. Nani is promoting this film all over.

