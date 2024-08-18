All eyes on Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

August is not a great month for Tollywood this year. Two biggies Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart released during the Independence Day weekend and the holiday season is completely wasted. Films like Aay and Committee Kurrollu are doing decent. All eyes are now focused on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action drama featuring Nani in the lead role. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the only prominent film releasing in the month of August. All the deals for the film are closed and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram should do well to recover all the investments.

Nani has been delivering decent films from the past few years when compared to the other actors of Telugu cinema. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram trailer received good response and the film is expected to start on a strong note. Nani took an action path with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Vivek Athreya is the director of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. SJ Suryah essayed the role of the lead antagonist and DVV Danayya is the producer. Nani is promoting this film all over.