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Home > Movie News

All Eyes on Peddi Ticket Hike

Published on May 22, 2026 by swathy

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All Eyes on Peddi Ticket Hike

The stage is set for the biggest opening in Telugu cinema in the recent times for Ram Charan’s Peddi. The film is high on expectations and with no releases around, the film will head for a record release among Ram Charan’s films. All eyes are now focused on the ticket hike for the film in the Telugu states. The makers are expected to release the film with paid premieres on June 3rd night or during the early hours of June 4th.

For this, they are trying a flat Rs 600 ticket price for Peddi. Apart from this, the makers are also trying for a ticket hike for the film for a week in AP and Telangana. The governments of the Telugu states are expected to grant ticket hikes very soon. The makers have sold the film for a record price and Peddi should perform exceptionally well to recover the investments. Ram Charan has kick-started the promotions and the trailer received a thumping response from the audience.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

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