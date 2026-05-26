All Eyes on Producers’ Meeting with Pawan Kalyan

The ongoing percentage system tussle has divided the film producers and Telangana exhibitors. The exhibitors of Telangana met Megastar Chiranjeevi in the presence of Telugu Film Chamber President Suresh Babu. Megastar promised to intervene and find a possible solution for the issue very soon. The leading producers of Telugu cinema who are opposing the percentage system model are all set to meet Pawan Kalyan in AP today.

They sought his appointment and they will meet Pawan Kalyan to discuss the issue. On the other side, back-to-back meetings of the panel having producers, distributors and exhibitors are going on. Rumors say that the percentage system will be implemented from July. For the smooth release of Ram Charan’s Peddi, the negotiations are going on. All eyes are now focused on the meeting of producers and Pawan Kalyan.