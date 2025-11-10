All Eyes on Raja Saab Music Now

The first singles from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi emerged as chartbusters. Both the songs are on the top of the music charts and they offered a treat for the music lovers. The first single from Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab has been delayed due to various reasons. It was scheduled to be out in October and it was pushed to the first week of November. The makers are yet to announce the new date of the first single of Raja Saab.

Prabhas’ fans have been making a huge noise and they have trolled the team of Raja Saab for the delay in the song. With back-to-back chartbusters in Telugu, it is the responsibility of Maruthi and Thaman to deliver an unanimous chartbuster with the first single of Raja Saab. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release and the team has to kickstart the promotions at the earliest as the film will have a pan-Indian release. The team has been tightlipped about the promotions and Maruthi is focused on the post-production work. The makers are busy closing the non-theatrical deals of Raja Saab. People Media Factory are the producers of this mega budget attempt.