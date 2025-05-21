x
All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office Soon
All eyes on Rajinikanth's Coolie Teaser
U.S. "Killing" India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie is one of the most awaited South Indian films and it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will head for a clash with Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2 at the box-office during the Independence Day holiday weekend. The teaser of War 2 has been out yesterday and the post-production work of the film is happening currently. Rajinikanth and his team completed the shoot of Coolie sometime ago and all eyes are focused on the film’s teaser.

Coolie is said to be an action drama and the film has a list of top rated actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John in other important roles. The entire film fraternity and the business circles are waiting for the teaser of Coolie. There is huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie. The makers too are keen to close the deal after the teaser of the film will be released. Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score.

All eyes on Rajinikanth's Coolie Teaser
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life
23 gets a Decent Response in Theatres

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office Soon
All eyes on Rajinikanth's Coolie Teaser
U.S. "Killing" India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office Soon
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
Cabinet Discusses Farmers' Issues and Approves Key Industrial Projects

