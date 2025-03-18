All eyes on Robinhood Trailer

It has been years since Nithiin scored a super hit. Bheeshma was the last super hit of the actor and it released during Covid-19 pandemic. After years, he is working with Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula in Robinhood. The team is promoting the film all over and Robinhood is slated for March 28th release. What’s worrying the team is there are a bunch of releases. MAD Square is also releasing on March 28th while dubbing films Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil) and L2: Empuraan (Malayalam) are releasing on March 27th.

Robinhood needs a huge push through the trailer. Though the expectations on the film are decent, the film is yet to get the needed buzz. If the trailer is impressive, Robinhood will open on a strong note and it will have chances to survive well in the stiff competition. Sreeleela is also an asset for the film and Venky Kudumula’s strength lies in entertainment. If the trailer is entertaining, Robinhood will end up as a memorable film for Nithiin. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer for Robinhood.