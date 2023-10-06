All eyes on Salaar Trailer

Salaar is slated for December 22nd release and the film is carrying mighty expectations. The film will have two trailers and the first one will be out on October 23rd on the eve of Prabhas’ birthday. The makers are yet to release any promotional content till date and all eyes are focused on the trailer of Salaar. The makers are also in plans to close the theatrical deals after the trailer is out. The makers are also quoting huge prices for the theatrical deals.

The non-theatrical deals of Salaar fetched huge prices. The film will also release in two parts and the shoot of the second part will start soon. The team of Salaar is also gearing up for a massive promotional plan. Prashanth Neel is directing Salaar and the pending song will be shot on Prabhas next month. The actor is currently in Europe. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar.