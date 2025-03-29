All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Salman Khan, the man of Box-office has been falling short of expectations with his films. He took a break and is back testing his luck with Sikandar. The trailer hints that the film is a typical mass entertainer with a South Indian commercial format. AR Murugadoss is the director and the trailer received mixed response from the audience. Salman Khan has a habit of releasing his films for Eid. Sikandar is heading for a Sunday release. Analyzing the pre-release sales, the advance bookings are not so great and they are dull.

The film has to open on a strong note and the word of mouth plays a crucial role in the film’s box-office run. The corporate booking trend has turned out to be quite common in Bollywood and this can only post big numbers in the opening weekend. The word of mouth plays an important role. Sikandar is a crucial one for Salman Khan and the entire Bollywood has kept a close watch on how the film performs. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer.