Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Home > Movie News

All Eyes on Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Published on March 29, 2025 by swathy

Salman Khan, the man of Box-office has been falling short of expectations with his films. He took a break and is back testing his luck with Sikandar. The trailer hints that the film is a typical mass entertainer with a South Indian commercial format. AR Murugadoss is the director and the trailer received mixed response from the audience. Salman Khan has a habit of releasing his films for Eid. Sikandar is heading for a Sunday release. Analyzing the pre-release sales, the advance bookings are not so great and they are dull.

The film has to open on a strong note and the word of mouth plays a crucial role in the film’s box-office run. The corporate booking trend has turned out to be quite common in Bollywood and this can only post big numbers in the opening weekend. The word of mouth plays an important role. Sikandar is a crucial one for Salman Khan and the entire Bollywood has kept a close watch on how the film performs. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer.

